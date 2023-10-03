Merrifield is not in the lineup for Tuesday's Wild Card Series opener against the Twins, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet Radio reports.

Given his usage down the stretch of the regular season, it's not a surprise to see Merrifield begin this one on the bench. The Blue Jays are opting for Cavan Biggio at second base, Daulton Varsho in left field and Kevin Kiermaier in center.

