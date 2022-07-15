site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Will Toffey: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Toffey was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Toffey was optioned Wednesday but will now exit the 40-man roster as well as the active roster. The 27-year-old didn't get the chance to make his big-league debut during his two days with the team.
