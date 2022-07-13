The Phillies selected Toffey's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Currently with the fourth organization of his career after being drafted by the Athletics in 2017 and traded three times, Toffey will get the opportunity to play in the majors for the first time. His stint with the Phillies may not last beyond Wednesday, provided Alec Bohm's dislocated finger doesn't result in a trip to the injured list once he's reinstated from the restricted list Thursday. Toffey has slashed .266/.385/.438 with three home runs and nine stolen bases in 235 plate appearances at Triple-A this season.