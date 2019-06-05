Mets' Will Toffey: On a roll at Binghamton
Toffey went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old is repeating Double-A to begin this season and had a rough start in his return to the Eastern League, but he's finally catching fire at the plate, slashing .359/.447/.513 over the last 12 games with a 7:10 BB:K. Picked up from the A's last year in the Jeurys Familia deal, Toffey has yet to show much power as a pro, but his glovework and plate discipline could allow him to reach the majors as a bench player.
