Toffey was acquired by the Giants from the Mets on Friday in exchange for lefty Anthony Banda, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Toffey was at Double-A Binghamton for the third year this season, so a change of scenery could do some good. The 26-year-old has a .178/.317/.386 slash line with six homer, 15 RBI and six stolen bases in 34 games in 2021.