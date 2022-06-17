Munoz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Nationals.

Munoz picked up his first hit in eight plate appearances with an eighth inning solo shot. The 27-year-old posted a strong .319/.345/.454 slash line in 45 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before earning a call-up this week, but he doesn't have a path to consistent playing time in the majors. He should see the short side of a platoon with Bryson Stott at second base while Johan Camargo (knee) is on the injured list.