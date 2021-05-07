Wheeler (3-2) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out eight in a complete game shutout to earn the win Thursday against the Brewers.

Wheeler threw the second complete game shutout of his career and first since 2014. He allowed only one hit through eight frames, before surrendering two hits in the final inning. Wheeler has been a bit uneven to start the season, but he has worked more than six frames in five of his seven starts. Despite allowing three or more earned runs on four occasions, he has also maintained a 2.83 ERA with a 49:12 K:BB across 47.2 innings this season. Wheeler currently lines up to draw his next start Wednesday at Washington.