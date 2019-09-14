Frazier will bat fifth and start at second base Saturday against the Cubs.

Due in part to injuries to Starling Marte and Josh Bell, Frazier will hit fifth for the first time in 2019 and third time in his career. He has four hits, including a double and homer, in 10 career at-bats against starter Kyle Hendricks. Since Aug. 20, the second baseman is slashing .373/.409/.614 in 90 plate appearances.