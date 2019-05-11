Frazier went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

The blast was just his second homer of the year. Frazier has been running hot or cold so far -- he was hitting .304 on April 12 before going 10-for-47 (.213) to close out the month, but he's now rebounded with a seven-game hitting streak. The cumulative result is a tepid .258/.321/.367 slash line, but the 27-year-old will retain some deep-league fantasy value as long as he's hitting at the top of the order for the Bucs.

