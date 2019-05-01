Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Hits first MLB homer
Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-4 extra-inning victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.
The rookie gave the Pirates their first lead with a solo bomb, which was his first of his career, in the 11th. Reynolds has rarely put together a bad at-bat since debuting in the big leagues, and as a result, he is riding an eight-game hitting streak. Reynolds is batting .423 with five extra-base hits, one RBI and two runs in 26 at-bats. With Starling Marte back, Reynolds may move to the bench when the Pirates return to a National League city (without the DH), but with the way he's hitting, manager Clint Hurdle may be forced to find him playing time.
