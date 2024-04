Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's victory over the Tigers.

Reynolds added the seventh and final run for the Pirates with a majestic 412-foot home run off Tyler Holton. The 29-year-old outfielder looks to find his groove again after a rough 0-for-12 weekend against Baltimore pitching. Reynolds is slashing .250/.357/.458 with two homers and 10 RBI over his first 56 plate appearances.