Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Placed on bereavement list
The Pirates placed Reynolds on the bereavement list before Sunday's game against the Reds.
Reynolds will be away from the team for a few days while on the bereavement list. The Pirates selected the contract of Drew Maggi from Double-A Altoona to replace him on the 26-man roster.
