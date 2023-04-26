The Pirates activated Reynolds from the bereavement list, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. He'll start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Reynolds was only away from the Pirates for a couple of days and is set to return to action with a freshly-inked eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension in hand. He's registered an .872 OPS with five home runs, 18 RBI, three stolen bases and 13 runs scored through 22 games this season.