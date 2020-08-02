Kuhl was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs with an apparent hand/finger injury, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander appeared to be checking over his pitching hand throughout his outing, so he could be dealing with a blister or a similar issue. Kuhl allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout and one walk over 1.1 innings before exiting the contest.
