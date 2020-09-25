Kuhl (2-3) tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up the win against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks while fanning five.

It was a fantastic final start for Kuhl, who will finish the year at 2-3 with a 4.27 ERA. The right-hander silenced the Cubs offense in seven innings of work, allowing just two hits and three free passes. Aside from a poor outing on Sept. 13 in which he allowed nine earned runs against Kansas City, Kuhl did not allow more than three earned runs in his other 10 appearances.

