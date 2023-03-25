Owings accepted an assignment to minor-league camp Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Owings had the right to opt out and look for work elsewhere once he was informed that he failed to make the team, but he decided he was fine opening the year at Triple-A Indianapolis. The veteran's defensive versatility gives him multiple paths to the big-league bench, but he's a career .239/.287/.366 hitter, so it's no surprise he's failed to earn more than 68 MLB plate appearances in any of the last three seasons.