Owings signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Owings has spent more time in the minors than the majors the last few years, most recently going 4-for-25 in 10 games with the Pirates and posting a .798 OPS in 86 contests at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2023. The 32-year-old utility player is likely headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the 2024 campaign.