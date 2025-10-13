Chris Owings: Retires from professional baseball
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Owings announced his retirement from professional baseball on his Instagram page last week.
Owings did not play anywhere in 2025 and last saw action at the major-league level in 2023. The 34-year-old will conclude his career with a .239/.286/.364 batting line, 37 home runs and 79 stolen bases over parts of 11 big-league seasons.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Owings: Gets spring invite from Dodgers•
-
Pirates' Chris Owings: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Chris Owings: Promotion official•
-
Pirates' Chris Owings: Set to join big-league club•
-
Pirates' Chris Owings: Bound for minors•
-
Pirates' Chris Owings: Inks minors deal with Pittsburgh•