Pirates' Chris Owings: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 3, 2023
at
12:29 pm ET
•
1 min read
Owings was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday.
Owings had gone 4-for-25 (.160) with 12 strikeouts and zero walks since joining Pittsburgh's major-league roster May 8. The 31-year-old utilityman holds a brutal .124/.228/.148 batting line in 93 major-league plate appearances since the beginning of the 2022 season.
