Pirates' Clay Holmes: Officially recalled ahead of start
Holmes was called up by the Pirates on Friday to make his scheduled start against the Giants.
As expected, Holmes will take the hill opposite Derek Holland. The 25-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and a 10:8 K:BB in 12.1 innings for the Pirates this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: To take hill Friday•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Throws six scoreless frames for first win•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: To start against Brewers on Saturday•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Clay Holmes: Rocked by Dodgers in first start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.