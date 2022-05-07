site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Cole Tucker: Takes seat for Game 1
Tucker isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Tucker sat out in Wednesday's nightcap against the Tigers, and he'll be on the bench for a second straight game. Diego Castillo is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Saturday's matinee.
