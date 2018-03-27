Pirates' Colin Moran: Expected to hit seventh Opening Day
Moran will bat seventh and start at third base Tuesday in the Pirates' Grapefruit League finale against the Phillies, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The lineup features all of the Pirates' projected regulars and looks like a template for what they'll roll out Opening Day in Detroit, save for Ivan Nova replacing Jameson Taillon as the club's starting pitcher. Since the Pirates will have the designated hitter available, there's room for both Moran and David Freese in the lineup, but it will be Moran who receives the bulk of the starts at hot corner when Pittsburgh is playing in National League parks. Moran has displayed solid bat-to-ball skills throughout his minor-league career and improved his long-term fantasy outlook by altering his launch angle last season, which resulted in a big breakthrough in the power department. The 25-year-old looks like an interesting target for fantasy owners mining for high-upside players in the later rounds of drafts.
