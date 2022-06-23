Castillo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Castillo led off the second inning to tally his fifth home run of the season. After going 27 games without a long ball, Castillo has gone yard three times in his last seven starts. He had begun to lose playing time to Hoy Park -- both Park and Castillo were in the lineup with Ke'Bryan Hayes getting a day off Wednesday -- but Castillo could begin to earn back playing time with this strong stretch at the dish.