Olivares went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers.

The 28-year-old put Pittsburgh on the board with a solo blast during the second inning and followed up with another solo shot in the sixth. Olivares hasn't been an everyday starter in the early going with six starts through 12 games, though his three homers and .321/.367/.679 slash line in 30 plate appearances could certainly earn him more playing time.