The Royals traded Olivares to the Pirates on Friday in exchange for Deivis Nadal, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

With the signing of Chris Stratton becoming official Friday, the Royals unloaded Olivares to make room on their 40-man roster. The 27-year-old will likely be used both in the outfield and as a designated hitter next season, and he provides a significant boost to Pittsburgh's lineup against lefties after slashing .277/.339/.518 versus southpaws last season.