Olivares is 2-for-18 with four strikeouts in Grapefruit League action.

The Pirates acquired Olivares this winter, and he should have a role in right field with the team in 2024. Exactly how much he'll play is unclear, as the team also has Josh Palacios (leg) and Connor Joe as potential fits at the position. Olivares's spring performance isn't ideal given the competition for playing time, though he has a manageable 22.2 percent strikeout rate, so more hits could start falling in soon.