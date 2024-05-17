Olivares went 2-for-4 in Thursday's win over the Cubs with a double, a two-run homer and two runs scored.

Olivares put the Pirates on the board with a two-run blast off Justin Steele in the top of the first and later added a double in the sixth before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly from Yasmani Grandal. The home run was Olivares' fifth of the season and he's now hit safely in three straight games. It also marked only his second time this season in which he scored two runs in a contest.