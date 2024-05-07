Olivares went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a double in Monday's win over the Angels.
Olivares generated all the offense Pittsburgh needed to defeat the Angels on Monday night, blasting a 424-foot grand slam in the third inning. The 28-year-old is the short-side of a platoon currently with Jack Suwinski, which limits his overall fantasy value. Olivares is hitting .218/.282/.397 with four homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 85 plate appearances.
