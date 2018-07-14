Vazquez picked up his 22nd save of the year, tossing a scoreless ninth inning in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, allowing one hit and walking one.

Vazquez shut the door with a one-run lead, allowing a two-out single but never getting into any real trouble. He's now set a career high in saves and has a solid 3.07 ERA, with an excellent 1.97 FIP.