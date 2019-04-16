Vazquez won't be available to pitch in Tuesday's game against Detroit due to rest purposes, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Vazquez tossed two innings during Sunday's series finale, so the Pirates will shut him down for a few days to give their closer some rest. Nick Burdi, who's pitched in three of Pittsburgh's last five matchups, will also be unavailable Tuesday for the very same reason, per Wilborn.