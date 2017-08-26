Play

Cervelli (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cervelli has been banged up down the stretch, suffering an injured quad on the same day he was activated from the disabled list due to a hand injury. Elias Diaz was recalled to add catching depth, and he'll split time with Chris Stewart behind the dish for the Pirates.

