Cervelli (forearm) reported Tuesday that he should be fine moving forward, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Cervelli exited Tuesday's game after being struck on the right forearm by a pitch. Though the catcher says he's fine, it wouldn't be overly surprising to see him get the day off Wednesday against the White Sox if he experiences some bruising on his throwing arm.

