Celestino agreed to a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The deal presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Celestino could get the chance to compete for a reserve outfield spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old possesses a decent amount of speed and is regarded as a solid defender, but he owns an underwhelming .222/.292/.300 slash line over 409 career MLB plate appearances. He didn't see any action in the majors in 2023, as he opened the season on the Twins' injured list after requiring surgery in March to address a torn UCL in his left thumb and remained in the minors once he was cleared for game action in late May.