Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Celestino was only up for a few days while Jorge Polanco was on bereavement and didn't appear in any games. Polanco is back to reclaim his roster spot.
