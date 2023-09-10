Minnesota recalled Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Jorge Polanco (personal) has been placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding roster move. This is the first MLB call-up of the year for Celestino, who was slashing .235/.373/.388 with four homers and three steals across 48 games for St. Paul.
