Celestino cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.
Celestino is no longer on the Twins' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The outfielder missed much of the 2023 season due to injury and batted .243/.392/.389 at St. Paul.
