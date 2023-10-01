Celestino was designated for assignment Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jorge Alcala (forearm), who was activated from the 60-day IL. Celestino slashed .243/.392/.389 with four home runs and four steals in 55 games at Triple-A.
