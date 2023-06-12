Celestino (thumb) started in center field and went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs in a rehab game Sunday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Celestino joined up with St. Paul for the second leg of his rehab assignment after he made his 2023 debut May 30 for Single-A Fort Myers and played in four games. The 24-year-old could be an option in the Minnesota outfield once he gets in a few more rehab games, but he'll likely be limited to a reserve role whenever he's activated.