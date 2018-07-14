Pirates' Ivan Nova: Leaves in fifth in no decision
Nova exited after just 4.2 innings Saturday against the Brewers but allowed just a single run on seven hits, striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.
Nova faced just two more than the minimum through four innings, but was removed before completing the fifth after allowing four singles and getting just two outs. Failing to get out of the fifth made him ineligible for the win, but he still got the job done for his team as they went on to win 2-1. Nova will next get the start sometime in next weekend's series against the Reds.
