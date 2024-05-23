Jones didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks across six innings. He struck out five.

The rookie delivered a fourth consecutive quality start Wednesday and generated a double play in three separate innings to keep the Giants from putting a runner in scoring position until the fifth frame. In that fifth inning, Jones allowed a double and an RBI single to the first two batters he faced, then he surrendered a two-run homer to Matt Chapman in the sixth. Jones is one quality start shy of the league lead and holds a 3.05 ERA with a 68:10 K:BB across 59.0 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Tigers in Detroit on Tuesday.