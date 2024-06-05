Jones (4-5) earned the win Tuesday over the Dodgers, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

It was an impressive return to form for Jones after he gave up a season-high five runs in 4.1 innings in his last start against Detroit. It's the fifth quality start in Jones' last six outings -- his ERA now sits at 3.25 with a 1.01 WHIP 76:15 K:BB across 12 starts (69.1 innings) in his rookie campaign. The 22-year-old Jones is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Twins this weekend in his next start.