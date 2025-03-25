Jones won't require surgery on his sore right elbow but he'll be held out from throwing for six weeks and will begin the season on the injured list, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones was unable to make his final Grapefruit League start last week after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, prompting the Pirates to send him in for tests. After receiving a pair of medical opinions, Jones has elected to go the rest-and-rehab route for treating the injury, but he won't be able to resume a throwing program until around mid-May and will likely need several weeks after that to get fully stretched back out for a starting role. As a result of the 23-year-old's injury, Carmen Mlodzinski will open the season in the rotation as Pittsburgh's No. 5 starter.