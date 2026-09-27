Jones did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Tigers, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out five over four scoreless innings.

Jones was dominant, throwing 36 of 55 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs while retiring the first six batters he faced. It was an exclamation point on an excellent September in which he went 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 40:4 K:BB over five outings. The 25-year-old enjoyed a strong bounceback campaign after undergoing elbow surgery in 2025, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 123:31 K:BB across 101.2 innings after making his season debut May 29.