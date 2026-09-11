Jones (4-6) earned the win over the White Sox on Thursday, allowing one hit and issuing two walks while striking out eight batters over seven scoreless innings.

Jones limited Chicago to just one knock -- a Colson Montgomery double. He racked up a whopping 20 whiffs and struck out eight while throwing an efficient 90 pitches over seven frames in his longest start of the season. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Jones in his first year back from elbow surgery, and his 4.10 ERA through 18 starts is far from dominant. However, the right-hander has kicked off September in fine form, tossing 13 shutout innings while posting a 17:3 K:BB across his first two starts of the month. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, which is projected to be a matchup against Milwaukee at home.