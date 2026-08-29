Jones (2-6) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.2 innings.

Jones kept the Cardinals scoreless through two innings before Nolan Gorman doubled and Jimmy Crooks followed with a two-run homer in the third. This was the third straight game in which Jones struck out at least five while allowing three or fewer earned runs, but he's also failed to pitch more than five innings in any of those outings. Jones owns a 5.26 ERA with a 44:16 K:BB in eight starts and 37.2 innings since the All-Star break, and he's scheduled to make his next start a home against the Giants.