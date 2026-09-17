Jones didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out nine.

Jones has now recorded eight or more strikeouts in each of his last three outings. Prior to Wednesday, the right-hander had delivered 13 straight scoreless innings in his previous two starts, allowing just four hits in that span. Through 19 starts (90.2 innings) this season, Jones sports a 4.17 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 109:31 K:BB. He's tentatively lined up to face the Cardinals at home his next time out.