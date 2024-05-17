Jones (3-4) picked up the win over the Cubs on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven over six innings.

Jones allowed hits in four of his six innings of work, including a solo homer off the bat of Ian Happ to lead off the second. However, the right-hander still managed to log his third consecutive quality start while also posting at least seven strikeouts for the seventh time in nine outings this season. Jones produced 15 swings and misses on the night, though his seven hits allowed marked a season high. He's now won just two of his last six decisions despite carrying a 2.89 ERA on the campaign.