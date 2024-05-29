Jones (3-5) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Tigers, coughing up seven runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander didn't get much help from his defense, but he also didn't have his best stuff and failed to complete at least five innings for the first time this season. Jones' two strikeouts were also a season low, as he managed only four swinging strikes among his 83 pitches. The 22-year-old sports a 3.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 70:12 K:BB through his first 63.1 big-league innings, and Jones will look to get back on track in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Dodgers.