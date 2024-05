Jones and the Pirates will not play the Tigers on Tuesday due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Tuesday's contest will be made up during a doubleheader Wednesday, and Jones will presumably pitch one of the two games. The 22-year-old right-hander owns a 3.05 ERA and 0.97 WHIP on the year, though he's allowed three earned runs in six innings during both of his last two outings.