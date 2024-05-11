Jones (2-4) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Jones allowed a solo homer to Cody Bellinger in the first inning before the Cubs tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth. The 22-year-old Jones has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season -- his ERA sits at 2.68 with a 0.87 WHIP and 56:7 K:BB across 47 innings in his rookie campaign. Jones is currently lined up for a rematch with Chicago on the road in his next start.